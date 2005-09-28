Photos of FSSP First Mass in Providence, RI

Following up on yesterday’s post of the priestly ordination of Fr William Rock FSSP, here are some photographs of his First Mass, which he celebrated the day after at the same church, St Mary’s in Providence, Rhode Island. The Veni, Creator Spiritus was sung before the Mass, and the Te Deum afterwards; Bishop Athanasius Schneider, who celebrated the ordination, and several members of the local clergy and the FSSP attended the Mass in choir. The last three photos show Bp Schneider blessing Fr Rock’s calice and paten the day before the ordination. (Photos by Claire Gruneberg and Tony Beretto.)
It is customary for a newly-ordained priest to celebrate his first Mass attended by an assistant priest in cope, who guides him through the ceremonies, basically doing much of what the MC normally does at a solemn Mass.
Special kudos to Mr Beretto for this photo!
Blessing of the Chalice and Paten