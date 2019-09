On Wednesday, October 2, the feast of the Guardian Angels, His Eminence Raymond Cardinal Burke will celebrate a Pontifical High Mass at the Fraternity of St Peter’s Roman church, Santissima Trinità dei Pellegrini. The Mass will begin at 6:30 pm; afterwards, the Blessed Sacrament will be exposed, and the church will remain open until midnight for Adoration. The church is located in the Piazza Santissima Trinità dei Pellegrini, close to the Ponte Sisto.